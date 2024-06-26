11,323 Shares in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 298,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 149,871 shares during the period. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SG traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,842. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

