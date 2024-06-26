10,375 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Snap by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at $705,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,372,583 shares of company stock worth $19,843,735. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snap

Snap Trading Up 0.4 %

SNAP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,854,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,880,094. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.