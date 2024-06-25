Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $181.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.82 and a 200 day moving average of $203.24. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 4,047.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 27,238 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

