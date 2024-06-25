ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Up 4.2%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.27. 2,026,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,191,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,474 shares of company stock valued at $205,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

