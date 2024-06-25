ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,474 shares of company stock worth $205,379 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

