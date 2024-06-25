Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,656,000 after buying an additional 64,930 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $171.83. 1,885,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,195. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.00 and a 200-day moving average of $179.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.