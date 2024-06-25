Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $18.75

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $18.36. Zai Lab shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 10,206 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZLAB

Zai Lab Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $349,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,024 shares of company stock worth $373,828. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 312.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 218,907 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 251.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 327,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 234,431 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,394,000 after acquiring an additional 67,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.