Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $40.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YELP. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $180,494.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,818 shares of company stock worth $1,855,643. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after purchasing an additional 384,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,355 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,535,000 after purchasing an additional 482,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 641,660 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

