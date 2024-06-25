yearn.finance (YFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $193.54 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $193.54 million and $20.55 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $5,816.54 or 0.09415363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,274 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

