Wrapped HBAR One Day Volume Reaches $2.37 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $22.68 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,838,422 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 285,282,110.16053736 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07890638 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $2,703,704.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

