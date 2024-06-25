Worth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VXF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.39. The company had a trading volume of 281,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,220. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

