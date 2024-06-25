Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases 59,554 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 234.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,554 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 4.8% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,395 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,427,000 after buying an additional 936,339 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,436,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,637,000. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 417,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 377,924 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,195,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

