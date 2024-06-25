Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $721,000 in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.71. 230,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,655. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

