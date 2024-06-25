Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $489,000 in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DBMF traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,922. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

