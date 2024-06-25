Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $341,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $670,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after buying an additional 215,209 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 204,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 25,306 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 72.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CALF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,179 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.