Workday’s (WDAY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.11.

WDAY stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.67. 451,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.78. Workday has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $97,038,313. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

