Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David A. Duffield Sells 56,000 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $12,240,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,563,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Workday Trading Down 0.6 %
WDAY stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Workday
Workday Company Profile
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Workday
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.