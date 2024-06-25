Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David A. Duffield Sells 56,000 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $12,240,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,563,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WDAY stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Workday by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

