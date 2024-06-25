Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.52% from the company’s previous close.

WOLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Wolfspeed stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. 1,600,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,129. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $308,701,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,600 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at $35,662,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at $34,808,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,832,000 after purchasing an additional 449,732 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

