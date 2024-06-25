Wolfe Research Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $200.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.60.

MU stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.80.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,730 shares of company stock valued at $38,545,301 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

