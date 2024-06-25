WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:UNIY)

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

NASDAQ UNIY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.53. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,604. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $49.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

