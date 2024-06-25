WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:GTR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 2,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

