WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:GTR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 2,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Target Range Fund
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.