WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGREGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of DGRE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.19. 13,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $26.53.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

