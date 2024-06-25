WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:USIN)

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

USIN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.78. 20,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07.

Get WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund alerts:

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.