Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $289.04 and last traded at $291.45. 447,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,046,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.43.

Williams-Sonoma’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,931 shares of company stock worth $18,089,484. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 109,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 31.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 73.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

