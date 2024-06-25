Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $7.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,981.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,715.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,608.85. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,605.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,018.09.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

