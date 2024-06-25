Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Takes $343,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,078.5% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,380 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

ISRG traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $429.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,437. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $437.20. The stock has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.16 and its 200-day moving average is $379.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

