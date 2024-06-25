Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWS stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

