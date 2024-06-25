Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Purchases 24,654 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,916,000 after buying an additional 451,744 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,258,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,652,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,049,000 after buying an additional 235,941 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

