Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 887,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.37. 445,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,688. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

