Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Buys 3,017 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,231,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after acquiring an additional 130,326 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $270,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,276 shares. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.