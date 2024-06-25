Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned about 0.13% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS PTLC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.65. 84,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

