Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Acquires New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 795 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

CDNS stock traded down $9.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,952. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,834 shares of company stock worth $18,989,549. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

