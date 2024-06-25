Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Acquires 5,248 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,691. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

