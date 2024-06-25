Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.13

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 890475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,507,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.