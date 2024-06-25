Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAL. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.47.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $61.04 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 422.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.