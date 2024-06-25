West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

West Paces Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 60,534.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after purchasing an additional 472,172 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $630.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $616.23 and a 200 day moving average of $627.19. The stock has a market cap of $176.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $444.19 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

