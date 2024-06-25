West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Veralto by 2.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VLTO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $98.91. 1,196,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,757. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.