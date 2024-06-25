West Paces Advisors Inc. Invests $93,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in PPL by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 65.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

PPL Stock Down 1.3 %

PPL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. 3,150,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,470. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.