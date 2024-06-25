West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $230.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,071. The company has a market capitalization of $165.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

