West Coast Financial LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $13.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,699. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

