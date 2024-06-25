West Coast Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $132,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $132,063.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,903.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,098. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on USNA

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,107. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $847.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.