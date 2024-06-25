West Coast Financial LLC Has $7.41 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $446.53. 354,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,030. The firm has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.09.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

