West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE CPB traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,994. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

View Our Latest Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.