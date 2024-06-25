West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.31. 499,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,289. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $152.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.82.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

