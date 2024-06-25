WEQ (TSE:WEQ) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of WEQ Holdings Inc. (TSE:WEQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.13. 53,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 20,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,862.90, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.13.
WesternOne Inc provides engages in construction and infrastructure businesses in Western Canada. The company offers construction heat services; and rental of aerial equipment, such as man and material lifts, as well as general construction equipment to businesses in the construction, infrastructure, film, and television industries.
