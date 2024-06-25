Wells Fargo & Company Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $28.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

RNG opened at $28.06 on Friday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $68,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,868 shares of company stock valued at $774,736. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

