Wells Fargo & Company Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $122.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

NYSE ALV traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $109.08. The company had a trading volume of 88,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.56. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 519,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,025 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 65.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

