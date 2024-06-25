Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,556,000 after buying an additional 131,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,154.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.31.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 300,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,029. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.