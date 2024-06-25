Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.15. The stock had a trading volume of 727,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,264. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

