Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.04. 166,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.26 and its 200-day moving average is $335.46. The company has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $378.16.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

